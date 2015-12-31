40 experiences everyone should have before they turn 40

Turning 40 is a major milestone.

You’re getting older, but you’re still young enough to do something crazy, like bungee jump or take a trip on a whim. There’s a good chance that you probably have more money to spend, too.

We’ve come up with a bucket list of 40 things everyone should do before they turn 40.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in a foreign city.

Challenge yourself to complete something that seems impossible: compete in the Ironman Triathlon, climb Mt. Everest, or finish a 100 Mile Race.

Go on safari in Africa.

Play a round of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California or Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, which are considered to be some of the best golf courses in America.

Drive down California's Pacific Coast Highway or the Great Ocean Road in southern Australia.

See Madonna, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, or another iconic artist perform live.

Return the favour and take your parents out for a nice dinner.

Go on a spiritual journey, whether it's an ashram in India, the Western Wall in Jerusalem, or St. Peter's in Vatican City.

Mentor a young person in your profession.

Gamble big and sit at the high rollers table at a casino in Las Vegas.

Perfect at least one dish -- even if you're not a skilled cook.

Sleep outdoors without sacrificing luxury at a 'glamping' accommodation like Montana's Resort at Paws Up.

Go yachting in Monaco or Saint-Tropez, France.

Eat grilled steak at a parillada in Argentina or a churrascaria in Brazil.

Go wine tasting in Italy's Tuscany region, France's Champagne area, or another region that's famous for its wine.

