40 Experiences You Should Have Before You Turn 40

Turning 40 is a major milestone.
You’re getting older, but you’re still young enough to do something crazy, like bungee jump or take a trip on a whim. There’s a good chance that you probably have more money to spend, too.
We’ve come up with a bucket list of 40 things everyone should do before they turn 40.
Challenge yourself to complete something that seems impossible: compete in the Ironman Triathlon, climb Mt. Everest, or finish a 100 Mile Race.
Dress up for opening night and see a performance at one of the world's famous opera houses, like the Met in New York or La Scala in Milan.
La Scala opera house in Milan.
Play a round of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California or Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, which are considered to be some of the best golf courses in America.
Take a majestic road trip and drive down California's Pacific Coast Highway or the Great Ocean Road in southern Australia.
Go on a spiritual journey, whether it's an ashram in India, the Western Wall in Jerusalem, or St. Peter's in Vatican City.
The Western Wall in Jerusalem.
The Four Seasons Hualalalai in Hawaii.
Go wine tasting in Italy's Tuscany region, France's Champagne area, or another region that's famous for its wine.
