40 Experiences You Should Have Before You Turn 40

Turning 40 is a major milestone.

You’re getting older, but you’re still young enough to do something crazy, like bungee jump or take a trip on a whim. There’s a good chance that you probably have more money to spend, too.

We’ve come up with a bucket list of 40 things everyone should do before they turn 40.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.