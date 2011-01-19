China PR Invasion Begins With Times Square Video Blitz

China’s campaign to win over the 44% of Americans who see it as an enemy begins today with a PR blitz of Times Square.



A video featuring Yao Ming and various Chinese celebrities you haven’t heard of will play 300 times a day on the prominent screens above American Eagle on 46th Street. It will also run on CNN for the next month.

Here’s a preview:



