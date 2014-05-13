The Most Expensive ZIP Code In The Country Belongs To A Small, Quiet Town In Silicon Valley

Realtor.com Here’s where Paul Allen lives.

It might not come as a huge surprise, but the wealthiest ZIP code in the country belongs to a peaceful little town in the Silicon Valley.

The ZIP is 94027, which is the ZIP code for Atherton, California; it has a population of around 7,000. Atherton is about 45 minutes south of San Francisco, and it’s home to Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, Meg Whitman, and a few others who are lucky enough to count themselves as one of the 71 Bay Area billionaires.

As Curbed SF points out, the median sale prices for San Francisco is around $US950,000. But in Atherton, that number shoots up to $US4.59 million. And the listing prices in Atherton are no joke, either: $US9.44 million. (In 2013, the median listing price was around $US6.67 million, according to Forbes.)

SFGate found the least-expensive home in Atherton: a three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home that’s listing for $US1.69 million.

The crazy part: it sold for $US480,000 in 1998.

So if you’re a billionaire and want to borrow some sugar from Sheryl Sandberg (she lives in Menlo Park, just one town over), Atherton might be the place for you to land.

