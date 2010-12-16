10 Tech Products For The Filthy Rich

Photo: Associated Press

Income inequality in the U.S. is higher than it’s been since the 1920s. That’s tough news for most Americans, but for the top 1% who own or control about one-third of the wealth in the country, life could hardly be better.Just take a look at these overpriced luxury tech products that came out in 2010.



Most of us say we would never buy such frivolous gadgetry, but the truth is we simply can’t afford this kind of conspicuous consumption.

