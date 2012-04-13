10 Stunning Hamptons Rentals That Are Still Available For This Summer

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s International Real Estate
That time of year when everyone flocks for the Hamptons is almost upon us.Fortunately for procrastinators, there are still some stunning homes available on the rental market.
Of course, they’ll cost you: some are going for as much as $500,000 for the summer, according to a recent search of Zillow‘s and Sotheby’s Hamptons rentals.
But hey, you don’t want to be the only person stuck in Manhattan this Memorial Day, do you?
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7
This house in the Georgica Estate area of East Hampton Village. It has an ultra modern design and 7,500 square feet of living space. The house shines at night through the glass walls and you can see the stars.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
While most Hampton homes on this list feature a tennis court, this house has the court and an automatic ball machine so you can practice without a partner. The house also has ocean access and a gourmet kitchen.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6.1
This newly-designed oceanfront home offers stunning views, 100-feet of beach property, state-of-the-art green technology, a custom-designed gourmet kitchen, and an elevator.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 8.5
This dream home is just south of the highway, featuring a gourmet restaurant-style kitchen and an epic master bedroom with ocean views.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5.5
The home sits on 1.5 acres and offers 5,000 square feet of living space. There's a tennis court and a pool to spend your down time.
Bedrooms: 10
Bathrooms: eight full, five half bathrooms
This 'cottage' dates to 1895, and is in near Main Beach and the Village. The chef's kitchen, living room, family room, and den are all decorated in a traditional way, but the sheer size of the house (12,000 square feet) and two plus acres of land, make this the perfect summer getaway.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6.1
This house is front and centre on the water and offers 16 acres of dune reserve as your playground.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6.5
This estate is surrounded by water on three sides, 'evoking the feeling of a private island,' according to the listing. The home also features a custom Bakes gourmet kitchen, movie theatre, and three traditional herringbone fireplaces.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6
This house is the pinnacle of Hamptons real estate, just four houses from the beach. The home comes fully furnished and decorated, has two fireplaces, two-plus car garage, a pool and a pool house.
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 11
With a grand chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, private theatre, library, and a full bar it's going to be hard to find reasons to get to the beach this summer.
