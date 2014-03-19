HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drop Nearly $US1 Million On This Insane Hamptons Summer Rental

The Hamptons summer season stretches just 14 weeks from Memorial Day to Labour Day, but renters can spend some serious dough in that brief period.
While many Hamptons rentals cost six figures or more for a summer, some take it to another level.
This home, a 12-bedroom Southampton estate on 10 acres with an indoor pool and grass tennis court, is one example.
It was initially listed for $1.3 million for Memorial Day to Labour Day, making it the priciest rental out east. But even with a price cut to $US950,000, it’s still one of the most expensive Hamptons houses still available. Michaela Keszler at Douglas Elliman is handling the rental.
This $US950/summer rental sits on 10 acres in Southampton Village, the oldest English settlement in the state of New York.
The entryway leads into the formal living room with leaded glass doors overlooking the manicured back lawn.
There are cozy nooks scattered throughout the house where you can relax and appreciate the country view.
