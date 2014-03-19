HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drop Nearly $US1 Million On This Insane Hamptons Summer Rental

The Hamptons summer season stretches just 14 weeks from Memorial Day to Labour Day, but renters can spend some serious dough in that brief period.

While many Hamptons rentals cost six figures or more for a summer, some take it to another level.

This home, a 12-bedroom Southampton estate on 10 acres with an indoor pool and grass tennis court, is one example.

It was initially listed for $1.3 million for Memorial Day to Labour Day, making it the priciest rental out east. But even with a price cut to $US950,000, it’s still one of the most expensive Hamptons houses still available. Michaela Keszler at Douglas Elliman is handling the rental.

This $US950/summer rental sits on 10 acres in Southampton Village, the oldest English settlement in the state of New York.

The house has 18,000 square feet of space.

It was originally built in 1915, but recently underwent extensive interior renovations.

The entryway leads into the formal living room with leaded glass doors overlooking the manicured back lawn.

There are large fireplaces throughout the home.

It melds traditional style with pop details.

The kitchen is state of the art with a country cottage design.

There are cozy nooks scattered throughout the house where you can relax and appreciate the country view.

The formal dining room seats 12.

The casual dining room seats even more people after a day by the ocean.

Here's another large fireplace in the study.

The home's gym is surrounded almost entirely by windows.

There are 12 bedrooms.

The master suite has a large bay window with a sweeping view of the verdant property.

The house has 12 bathrooms and three half baths.

The most unique feature of the home is the water slide plunging into the indoor pool.

The property comes with an outdoor pool as well.

The patio out back is great for summer entertaining.

There's a grass tennis court beyond the back patio.

The property also includes a carriage house and a garage that holds four cars.

Here's a view of the whole estate.

