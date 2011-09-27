Property At France's Luxury Ski Resorts Is Getting Really Expensive

Mamta Badkar
Despite the rout in the European economy, French resort property prices continue to climb. While prices continue to remain 4% – 6% below the  2008 levels, France has taken the lead in Knight Frank’s Ski Resort Property Index.UK buyers account for 35% – 40% of the prime property buyers, but are competing increasingly with Eurozone buyers, especially from Italy.

They are also replacing buyers from Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) i.e. former members of the Soviet Union.

Interestingly demand for ski properties is also becoming less seasonal. Summer tourism has driven up incomes for second home owners, as visitors seek out the French Alps through the year for
summer festivals, concerts, and treks.

Note: Price change is reported on a year-over-year basis.

Chamonix prices held steady at €8,000 per square meter

Courchevel 1850 saw prices climb 3% to €34,000 per square meter

Val d'Isere resort prices increased 3% to €17,000 per square meter

Méribel resort prices rose 3.1% to €16,500 per square meter

The Megève resort saw prices surge 4.3% to €12,000 per square meter

