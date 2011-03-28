HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Vacation Home Costs A Shocking $145,000 A Month

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Zillow.com

If you’re looking for a luxury vacation home, look no further. This beachfront property in Santa Monica is on the market to rent for $145,000 a month (via Zillow.com).And this home definitely tops all the luxury hotels out there. As the listing says, there are toys and games for the kids, and a spa, office, and fire-pit for the parents.

There are also restaurants, great shopping, and summer concerts just walk away. This could be the best vacation spot yet.

The 6,690 square feet has all the amenities to make the best vacation ever

Large master bedroom with awesome ocean views

The giant sunroom

The kitchen has a chalkboard for a wall

The big, nicely lit kitchen

Of course there's a movie theatre...

...with seats much more comfortable than at the mall

Here's the game room

A patio with fire pit

Plenty of room to enjoy the summer sun

Great space for barbecues

The living room, also with an ocean view

Formal dining area—chairs for a pop of colour

Great place for a vacation get away

And not a bad sunset either.

Prefer buying?

