HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Vacation Home Costs A Shocking $145,000 A Month

Photo: Zillow.com
If you’re looking for a luxury vacation home, look no further. This beachfront property in Santa Monica is on the market to rent for $145,000 a month (via Zillow.com).And this home definitely tops all the luxury hotels out there. As the listing says, there are toys and games for the kids, and a spa, office, and fire-pit for the parents.
There are also restaurants, great shopping, and summer concerts just walk away. This could be the best vacation spot yet.
