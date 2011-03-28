HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Vacation Home Costs A Shocking $145,000 A Month

Photo: Zillow.com

If you’re looking for a luxury vacation home, look no further. This beachfront property in Santa Monica is on the market to rent for $145,000 a month (via Zillow.com).And this home definitely tops all the luxury hotels out there. As the listing says, there are toys and games for the kids, and a spa, office, and fire-pit for the parents.



There are also restaurants, great shopping, and summer concerts just walk away. This could be the best vacation spot yet.

