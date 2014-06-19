HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Home In Las Vegas For $US38 Million

Phil Maloof, a member of a prominent Las Vegas hotel family, is selling his massive penthouse in Las Vegas for $US38 million, making it the most expensive home on the market in the city, according to Curbed.

The Maloofs have had a large presence in the business world, as they previously owned the Sacramento Kings and also helped to create the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The penthouse is located at Palms Place and spans 27,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space — large enough to fit 500 people. The fully furnished home’s high price tag gets you quite a few special features, including an outdoor theatre, a DJ booth, and a full gym.

Maloof is also throwing in one Dali and one Picasso painting for the lucky buyer.

This is the most expensive home for sale in Las Vegas since Wayne Newton’s ranch hit the market for $US70 million and failed to sell, even after being reduced to $US48 million.

The penthouse has a combined 27,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space.

You can see miles of flat land from the rooftop.

The rooftop area features an outdoor theatre and plenty of seating.

You can throw a cookout with the help of this massive grilling area.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and perfect party lighting.

You can easily serve cocktails at the home's spacious bar.

This intricate sliding closet door adds a nice pop of colour to the room.

The kitchen has tons of counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage.

The steps on this wooden staircase look great but might be tricky to climb.

Access the home's balcony from this bedroom and enjoy the view.

This bathroom contains one of the home's 35 flat screen TVs.

Work on your fitness in the penthouse's full gym.

