Here Are 10 Absurdly Expensive Summer Rentals In The Hamptons

Photo: Courtesy Zillow
The unseasonably warm winter weather should be a good reminder that summer is right around the corner.And if you want to rent the best real estate in the Hamptons, it’s best to snatch up your spot now.
Some of the best waterfront front properties are renting for nearly $500,000 this summer, according to a recent search of Zillow‘s Hamptons rentals.
We hope you saved extra this winter.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6.5
This home offers plenty of recreation options; outside there's a deck, heated gunnite pool with hot tub, and a tennis court. Inside, there's a game area and entertaining kitchen sitting room.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4.5
A long driveway leads you to this newly renovated home. On the property, there's a media room, a 60-foot heated gunnite pool, spa, and sand beach volleyball court.
Bedrooms: 8
Bathrooms: 6.5
This 1900's style home has a spacious living room, bright sunroom, and comfortable den.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
The home comes furnished, and features a traditional living room with fireplace, formal dining room and a deep water dock that will accommodate a 25' boat.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
While most Hampton homes on this list feature a tennis court, this house has the court and an automatic ball machine so you can practice without a partner. The house also has ocean access and a gourmet kitchen.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 8.5
This dream home is just south of the highway, featuring a gourmet restaurant-style kitchen and an epic master bedroom with ocean views.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5.5
The home sits on 1.5 acres and offers 5,000 square feet of living space. There's a tennis court and a pool to spend your down time.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6
This house is the pinnacle Hamptons real estate -- just four house from the beach. The home comes fully furnished and decorated, has two fireplaces, two-plus car garage, a pool and a pool house.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
This home designed by Architect Frances Fleetwood sits on 5.5 acres. The home has everything from covered terraces, chlorine free pool with Ion purification system, and a mini golf course.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6.5
This estate is surrounded by water on three sides, 'evoking the feeling of a private island,' according to the listing. The home also features a custom Bakes gourmet kitchen, movie theatre, and three traditional herringbone fireplaces.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.