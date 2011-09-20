Is This Domain Name Worth $1 Million?

Photo: keystrickenviaFlickr

TeaParty.com is owned by a Canadian rock band. The band members are beginning to think the domain name is more trouble than it’s worth.Instead of fans, they have politically-charged site visitors. Their site helpfully clarifies, “No politics…Just Rock and Roll.”



The band is considering selling the domain, and it could make them millionaires.

GoDaddy president Warren Adelman says teaparty.com could sell for “well over $1 million” thanks to campaigning politicians. “Last cycle, Barack Obama raised $500 million online,” he says. “If you look at the money being talked about this time around, campaigns [are] raising $1 billion.”

If it sells for $1 million, it wouldn’t be that crazy. Many other domain names have sold for much more.

