The Outrageous Cost Of Living In Norway's Capital City

Oslo, the capital of Norway, is the new most expensive city in the world for expatriates.
The city topped a new list of pricey cities from ECA International, a global management consulting firm that calculates the cost of living based on prices of various day-to-day goods and services.
Prices for common goods in Oslo — like a cup of coffee or a quick lunch — are significantly higher than they are in New York, a city not exactly known for bargains.
However, New Yorkers still pay way more than Oslo residents when it comes to real estate with almost double the monthly rent.
Coffee is Oslo is much more expensive than New York: In Oslo, coffee costs over $6 whereas New Yorkers pay around $4.
Grabbing beer at the bar? Your tab for a single brew would be $14.10 in Oslo, and only $8.38 in New York.
If you're picking up a dozen eggs at the grocery store, in Oslo you'd pay $8.39, double what it costs in New York!
Monthly utilities like electricity, heating, and water cost Oslo residents $246 a month, whereas New Yorkers only pay $120 a month on average.
But New York is way pricier when it comes to real estate: The average monthly rent for a one bedroom in the Oslo city centre is $1,565. In New York, it's $2,750.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.