The Most Expensive Cosplays At New York Comic Con

Cosplay can be quite the expensive hobby. If you’re going for accuracy, it’s going to cost you.

Many New York Comic Con attendees say they repurposed clothing items they already had or used cardboard, EVA foam, and duct tape as primary building materials — spending between $US100 and $US250 on their costumes

But customized props and body makeup add up quickly, reaching high triple figures. We rounded up those who spent more.

Here are some of the most expensive cosplays below.

4. Corey Batten cosplayed as X-Men character Iceman, who can freeze anything around him and turn his body to ice. To get the mutant’s icy exterior, Batten used an alcohol-based body paint in varying shades. It’s considered a hazardous shipping material, so he had to order it in batches of 4-ounce bottles — totalling $US400.

3. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy” was one of the more popular cosplays at New York Comic Con. John Esposito wore a red leather jacket, jeans, silver-spraypainted Nerf guns and knee pads, and a custom-made helmet that “was pushing $US1,000.”

Here’s a close-up of the helmet. We hope he gets to wear it again for the sequel.

2. While Stormtroopers were aplenty, Erica Maldonado was the only Darth Talon cosplayer we saw. Maldonado spent six or seven months crafting her headpiece, made of foam, cotten, and latex. The biggest expense was creating a plaster cast of her head shape.

1. A crowd gathered around this larger-than-life Transformer Friday. Many thought it was there to promote Chevy’s Camaro; however, it actually cost $US1,000 to build and six months to make. We were told the entire base was made out of eva foam. There’s also a metal base made out of aluminium underneath.

The costume is built by Thomas DePetrillo who accepts commissions for cosplays. He shows off tips and tricks to building cosplay outfits on his YouTube Channel, Extreme Costumes.

Here’s the back of the elaborate cosplay:

