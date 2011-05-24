Impress Your Date With These $56 "Luxury Condoms"

Photo: NakedStyle

Here’s a new way to impress the ladies.Naked Condoms, one of a slew of new luxury prophylactic brands, caters to “edgy, hip, and rich” men and women, company CEO Jud Ireland told The New York Post this weekend.



The condoms, which sell for a whopping $56 for a box of 12 (compare that to a 12-pack of Trojans, which retails for around $12) can be found on shelves at upscale locations like the Soho House in New York.

The company justifies the hefty price tag by saying it uses a special type of ultra-thin latex, and are moulded in a patented “pleasure fit” design.

Plus, they’re elegantly packaged and come in only three sizes — standard, large, and extra large.

Ireland’s sister might have the best explanation for why men should shell out $5 for a single condom.

As she told The Post:

Because I’d rather have sex with someone who has a Naked condom than a Trojan. The guy looks better, I think.

