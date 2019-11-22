10 of the most expensive celebrity homes sold in 2019

Realtor.com Harry Styles sold this house for $US6 million.

Throughout 2019, celebrities sold their homes for mega bucks.

Some homes took years to sell and were finally bought in 2019, like Christie Brinkley’s mansion in New York and Harry Styles’ home in Los Angeles.

Other houses that were sold are notable because of their interesting design, like Elon Musk’s triangular house and Alex Rodriguez’s mid-century modern house.

Celebrities sometimes sell their homes to other famous people. In 2019, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sold their house to Adam Levine, and Jeff Bridges sold his to Oprah Winfrey.

Each year, the real estate market features lavish mansions that were once owned by some recognisable names – and this year was no different.

In 2019, big names like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Harry Styles sold their mansions, estates, and compounds for well over a million dollars. Each house has high-end amenities like marble finishings, cabanas, movie theatres, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrities’ real-estate deals this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sold their eight-bedroom mansion to Adam Levine for $US32 million.

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce in 2015, they put their Pacific Palisades, California, mansion up for sale. This year, it finally sold. Singer Adam Levine bought the house in January for $US32 million after it was listed for $US45 million.

The 8,800-square-foot house sits on three acres of land and includes a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a movie room. On the property, there is also a guest house that has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bruce Willis sold his estate on Turks and Caicos for $US27 million.

Provo Pictures Bruce Willis’ former estate.

In August, Bruce Willis sold his estate on Turks and Caicos for $US27 million after listing it for $US33 million. Even with the discount, the sale was the second most expensive real estate deal in the island’s history.

The nine-acre estate includes a five-bedroom mansion and two small villas – each with three bedrooms. It has access to a private beach and a nearby resort. The house itself has hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor shower, a swimming pool, and a playground.

Christie Brinkley sold her mansion in Sag Harbour, New York, for around $US17.5 million.

Realtor.com Christie Brinkley’s former house.

Model Christie Brinkley has been attempting to sell her Sag Harbour, New York, house for years, asking $US20 million. In February, it sold for just under $US17.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

The 5,5000-square-feet mansion has five bedrooms, four fireplaces, a pool, a private terrace, and pine flooring. The Long Island mansion sits right on the harbour.

Serena Williams sold her six-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for $US8.1 million.

Keller Williams Beverly Hills Serena Williams’ former house.

Serena Williams bought the Bel Air mansion in 2006 for $US6.62 million and sold it in April for $US2 million more. The 6,100-square-foot house sits on 2.76 acres of land and has private hiking trails, an outdoor pool, six bedrooms, and a dressing room. The house also has marble accents and hardwood floors.

Shonda Rhimes sold her mansion in Los Angeles for $US7.2 million.

TV showrunner Shonda Rhimes bought her home in Hancock Park in 2010 for $US5.6 million. In September, she sold the home for $US7.2 million after initially listing it for $US10 million, according to Realtor.com.

The 8,298-square-foot house was built in the ’20s and has a pool, a cabana, coffered ceilings, a formal dining room, dual baths, and a study.

Harry Styles sold his Los Angeles home for $US6 million after it was on the market for two years.

Harry Styles bought his Los Angeles house in 2016 for $US6.87 million. He then put the house up for sale at $US8.5 million. The price was eventually brought down to $US7.5 million and sold for $US6 million in July, according to Realtor.com.

The house is located on the Sunset Strip and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in its 4,400 square feet. Inside, there’s a movie theatre, a chef’s kitchen, and a yoga room. Outside, there is a swimming pool, a cabana, a motor court, and a two-car garage.

Jeff Bridges sold his compound in California to Oprah for $US6.85 million.

In April, Jeff Bridges listed his compound in Montecito, California, for almost $US8 million, but Oprah scooped up the property in October for $US6.85 million – the same price Bridges paid for the home in 2014.

The Spanish-revival house includes a pool, a pool house, large windows, a family room, and hardwood flooring. There’s also a 5,000-square-foot barn on the property that acted as Bridges’ studio and meditation space.

Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills mansion for $US4.4 million.

Anthony Barcelo Alex Rodriguez’s former house.

Alex Rodriguez bought the Hollywood Hills mansion in 2014 for $US4.8 million from Meryl Streep. In September, he sold the house for $US4.4 million after previously lowering the asking price from $US6.5 million to $US5.25 million.

The house was built in 1954 and was remodeled in 1980. The architectural design has been described as “experimental,” but it’s mostly mid-century modern. The house includes a swimming pool, a spa, an outdoor fireplace, a wine cellar, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Elon Musk sold his four-bedroom Los Angeles home for $US3.9 million.

Hilton & Hyland Elon Musk’s former home.

In February, Elon Musk listed his Los Angeles home for $US4.5 million, but in August, the house sold for $US3.9 million. Musk has a large retail portfolio, and this was one of his smaller homes, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house is a unique triangle shape that has floor-to-ceiling windows, a salt-water pool, a hot tub, and several walk-in closets.

50 Cent sold his 52-room mansion in Connecticut for $US2.9 million.

Douglas Elliman 50 Cent’s former house.

50 Cent’s Connecticut mansion was on the market for 12 years, initially listed for $US18.5 million in 2007. In April of this year, the rapper finally sold the house in Connecticut at an 84% discount: $US2.9 million. He bought the house in 2003 for $US4.1 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut, estate has two pools, two basketball courts, multiple game rooms, a recording studio, and even a nightclub.

