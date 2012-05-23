The Lifetime Cost Of 13 Bad Habits

Photo: ohtracytracytracy on flickr

Buying a pack of cigarettes seems like an inconsequential decision.It costs around $5 and smoking one pack probably won’t give you cancer.



But over the course of a lifetime, the costs of your bad habits can add up to something scary.

We crunched the cost of various bad habits over the course of 60 years (starting at age 18). For all figures, remember the maths changes depending on how much one partakes.

