The most expensive, over-the-top pieces of art owned by tech billionaires

Getty Images / Cate Gillon A work by Mark Rothko on display at Sotheby’s.

Last week, a Picasso painting called”The Women of Algiers (Version 0)” fetched $US179.4 million minutes before a bronze statue by Alberto Giacometti called “Man Pointing” sold for $US141.3 million.

The buyers were anonymous, though a recent New York Times article narrowed the potential Picasso buyers down to 50 suspects — some of whom made their fortunes in tech.

Tech titans have a taste for expensive art. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest purchases here.

