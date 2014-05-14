18 Of The Most Expensive iPhone And iPad Apps In The World

Apple’s App Store is dominated by free and cheap apps.

But, there are more expensive options in the store, too.

And some are way more expensive.

Some of them show that the App Store can be a really big software market for a number of different industries.

Surprisingly, others are poorly designed gimmicks and don’t justify the sky-high price.

Despite that, these apps show the long-term potential of iPhones and iPads to up-end lots and lots of markets.

