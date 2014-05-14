18 Of The Most Expensive iPhone And iPad Apps In The World

Apple’s App Store is dominated by free and cheap apps.
But, there are more expensive options in the store, too.
And some are way more expensive.
Some of them show that the App Store can be a really big software market for a number of different industries.
Surprisingly, others are poorly designed gimmicks and don’t justify the sky-high price.
Despite that, these apps show the long-term potential of iPhones and iPads to up-end lots and lots of markets.
This gimmicky app lets you find out your 'sexy score.' It claims it can tell you the perfect time to meet members of the opposite sex, and says you should use it once a day to get results in 30 seconds.
Price: $99.99
G-Map is a voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation system, and you don't need Wi-Fi or an internet connection to use it. It includes goodies such as 3-D view and text-to-speech, but with Google Maps and Apple Maps, there's no real reason to drop this much money on an app that does practically the same thing.
Price: $199.99
Water Globe is just a set of interactive screen toys. You can play around with globes and make them snow, change gravity, and snowflake size. We're not sure why anyone would pay more than $US200 for this app, when you can probably get a real snow globe for way cheaper.
Price: $219.99
This full-featured communication app is for people who have difficulty using their natural voice. Specifically, the app is for those who have autism, Down's Syndrome, ALS, apraxia, and other conditions that affect a person's ability to speak.
Price: $299.99
SafeSession Voice encryption is an app that lets you make secure VoIP calls over the internet. The company says your calls are protected by voice encryption algorithms. The person you're talking to also needs to have the app installed for you to have a secure conversation.
Price: $299.99
This game pits the huge rival soccer clubs against each other. The graphics look great, but we're not sure why this app is so expensive.
Price: $349.99
Mobile Cam Viewer lets you control and watch your live security and surveillance cameras. It supports several Webcam models, and multiple people can view the same camera at the same time.
Price: $349.99
Tap Menu is a picture-based app for restaurants, hotels, shops, and other companies that makes your menu, book, or any other medium digitally visual.
Price: $399.99
Alchemist SMS isn't a crazy new way to send text messages. It's actually a utility app for steel and scrap metal recycling in order to reduce costs. The app actually dropped in price; it used to be $US999.99.
Price: $399.99
DDS GP Yes! is an app for dentists. It helps professionals show patients specific treatment plans in a neat presentation.
Price: $499.99
BarMax CA was created by a Harvard Law School alumni to help aspiring lawyers pass the California bar exam. There are more than 50 hours of audio lectures from Harvard Law School-educated law professors, and a ton more information to help students ace the test.
Price: $999.99
Alpha-Trader is a global trading suite for investment pros. The app gives real-time stock prices, price alerts, portfolio risk indications, asset correlation, and asset category charts.
Price: $999.99
MobiGage NDI is made for inspecting manufactured parts and assemblies. It has the ability to create, edit, and run measurement plans.
Price: $999.99
Agro helps agronomists by taking the headache out of filing paperwork and keeping track of inspections, chemicals, crops, and pests on a farm. It seems pretty pricey for something that could probably be organised on a spreadsheet for free.
Price: $999.99
QSFFStats lets you keep track of Flag Football stats for all passing leagues and is made specially for the company's website. Keeping track of flag football leagues has never been more ... expensive?
Price: $999.99
This tool for professional piano tuners claims to be both very accurate and easy to use. And users tend to agree: It has five stars from the 51 people who've reviewed it.
Price: $999.99
This app is known as 'The Millionaire's App.' Users get VIP treatment from the company's luxury partners. Once you purchase the app, you have to verify that your assets are above $US1 million to be accepted.
Price: $999.99
