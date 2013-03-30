The 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City Right Now

The New York City real estate world is abuzz over two properties reported to be hitting the market for well over $100 million in the past couple of days.
One belongs to SAC Capital honcho Steve A. Cohen; the other was owned by late investor Martin Zweig.
In light of these two blockbuster properties, we’re taking a look at the 10 most expensive homes that are currently for sale in New York City, based on publicly available listings.
This townhouse on West 86th Street was built in 1900 in the Beaux Arts style.
It was gut-renovated in 1998, and has eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a roof garden.
The penthouse at the all-new 135 East 79th Street has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and multiple terraces.
The apartment, a duplex, is 8,987 square feet, and is located on the 19th floor of the building.
The penthouse at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Columbus Circle's Time Warner centre has bounced on and off the market for more than a year. It was previously listed for $42.5 million, according to Curbed.
The 4,825-square-foot condo has a 30-foot gallery and a wine cellar, as well as access to the hotel's concierge service and amenities.
This four-bedroom residence in the Plaza Hotel on Central Park South has a 60-foot-long living room and expansive views of the park.
The unit is on the eighth floor and totals 5,850 square feet.
The penthouse atop the swanky Mark hotel on the Upper East Side has been on the market for a while.
It has six bedrooms, several galleries, and a skylit conservatory. The wraparound terrace adds another 2,400 square feet of space.
The penthouse condo at the still-under-construction Baccarat hotel in midtown was recently listed for $60 million.
The duplex will have five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a custom staircase. When it's complete, the luxury hotel will have 115 rooms and 64 residential units.
Leroy Schecter, the chairman of steelmaker Marino/Ware Industries, listed the residence in August 2012.
The 35th floor home is a combination of two separate apartments, with five bedrooms and Central Park views.
Liberty Travel founder Gilbert Haroche listed his pad at the Sherry Netherland on Fifth Avenue in September 2012.
The full-floor spread on the 18th floor has 15 rooms and terraces overlooking Central Park and the rest of Manhattan.
SAC Capital's Steve A. Cohen is reportedly listing his condo in midtown's Bloomberg Tower for $115 million, according to the New York Times.
The duplex apartment takes up around 10,000 square feet on the 51st and 52nd floors of the building, which is also known as One Beacon Court.
Late investor Martin Zweig's penthouse atop the Pierre hotel is coming to market for $125 million, according to the New York Times.
The triplex penthouse has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple terraces, and a private elevator, as well as a black marble staircase and 23-foot ceilings.
