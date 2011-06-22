Massive European Parliament Expense Abuse Report To Be Released

The European Parliament will release a previously secret report about spending abuses by members of the parliament today, according to The Independent. This comes after an Irish lawyer, Ciaran Tolan, battled the European Parliament in court for three years to gain access to the full report.



A copy of the report was leaked to the Sunday Times (paywall), and it includes details on €1,000,000 in expense abuses.

Here are some examples from the report:

Bonuses for assistants were given that ranged from 3 to 19.5 times their annual salary.

Funds were given to national political parties.

More than half of the contracts given out by MEPs were not examined, and the contracts went through without documentation.

One MEP gave €180,000 in funds to one person, allegedly a relative.

Some assistants doubled their salary by receiving payments from both ingoing and outgoing MEPs.

This scandal could be a distraction to the EU, which is already dealing with bailing out Greece, Ireland, and Portugal.

