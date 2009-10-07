Expense Your Lavish Meal With Fake Receipts

While firms have all cut down on their meal & entertainment expenses, a midtown Manhattan restaurant came up with the great idea to generate fake receipts to cover up for fancy meals.



Restaurant Maloney & Porcelli’s: “expense a steak” tool works that way: enter the bill’s amount, and the program will generate fake work-related receipts from cab rides or office supply stores.

We entered a $211.11 amount and got, among other things, a $135.73 receipt from the “Office Supply Hut,” and a $13.64 receipt from “The Panini Experience.”

The Wall Street Journal quotes AdAge writer Bob Garfield saying: Is it advertising? Is it PR?… Is it aiding and abetting in fraud? Dunno for sure. But… We LOVE this thing. It is brilliant.

And so customers can leave the restaurant even more guilt-free, it has replaced its emblazoned takeout bags with fake ones from cheaper chain restaurants.

And check out the results! Tell us you don’t want to jump on this thing!

