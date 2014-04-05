The First 'Expendables 3' Trailer Is Jam-Packed With Essentially Every Big Action Star

Lionsgate released a new trailer for “The Expendables 3” and it’s exactly what you would expect from the ongoing action sequel — big names, big explosions, and plenty of gunfire.

We don’t get much plotwise here, as the focal point of the trailer is the obvious star power. For those who have tuned in for “The Expendables” franchise, that’s more than fine.

Here’s the list of returning cast members:

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And here are those joining the cast:

Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey ((MMA fighter), Victor Ortiz, Glen Powell (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Robert Davi.

Kelsey Grammer will also be a part of the sequel.

Sorry, guys. Chuck Norris said last summer he would not return for the sequel. Bummer.

This will clearly be our guilty pleasure summer popcorn flick.

“The Expendables 3” hits theatres August 15.

