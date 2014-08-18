The 'Expendables 3' Bombs Opening Weekend

“The Expendables 3” had a very poor opening weekend.

The latest instalment featuring a variety of large name action stars ranging from Jason Statham to Sylvester Stallone made a weak $16.2 million opening weekend coming in fourth behind the rebooted “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” ($28.4 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($24.7 million).

“Expendables” also came in behind newcomer “Let’s Be Cops,” starring “New Girls” duo Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. The Fox comedy made $US17 million.

The movie was expected to make between $23 and $US25 million this weekend.

While “Expendables 3” received poor reviews and leaked online three weeks ahead of its film release, since the series’ debut in 2010 each instalment has had a smaller opening weekend and has made less domestically at theatres.

