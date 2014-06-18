First Full 'Expendables 3' Trailer Is Packed With Explosions

The first full trailer for “The Expendables 3” has enough explosions that it could make Michael Bay jealous.

Slyvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are reloading for a third film filled with even more action stars — and Kelsey Grammer!

This time around, Mel Gibson joins as villain, Conrad Stonebanks, a scorned ex-partner of Barney Ross (Stallone) who helped form The Expendables and is now on a mission to hunt them all down.

“The Expendables 3” will be released August 15 and features Jason Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, and more.

