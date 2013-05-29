Watch The New Astronaut Crew Blast Off To The Space Station

The International Space Station will soon get three new crew members, who are launching their way off of Earth today, May 28, 4:30 p.m. EST.



Russian Soyuz Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin, and NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano are scheduled to blast off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazahkstan.

They will reach the International Space Station at 10:17 p.m. tonight, after circling the Earth four times.

Here’s the NASA TV live stream of the launch:

Live stream videos at Ustream

