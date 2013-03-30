Expedia's Gay Marriage Ad Helped The Couple In It Adopt A Child

Nikki and Jill Goldstein in Expedia’s gay marriage-themed ad.

According to one of the real-life stars of Expedia’s gay marriage-themed ad, the spot played an instrumental role in the adoption of her son.



Expedia and 180LA released a video last October in which businessman Artie Goldstein hesitantly travels across the country for his daughter Jill’s wedding to another woman, which occurred in 2010.

“That startled me. I told her, this is not the dream I had for my daughter,” he says. But along the way his perspective completely shifts and he proudly stands at his daughter’s side during the wedding.

Nikki Weiss-Goldstein, Artie’s new daughter-in-law, recently posted to her Facebook that commercial helped sway a social worker to determining she was fit to adopt her son that her wife gave birth to.

After a frosty meeting with the social worker, that included fingerprinting and a barrage of questions, Weiss-Goldstein told Ad Age, “then she asked us how our family felt about our relationship. I think Expedia had just come out a week before. We looked at each other, played it for her and she was just in tears. I don’t think there were any more questions after that.”

She posted on her Facebook, “If we changed that social worker’s views that day, we made a small difference in this world.”

Both spouses work in advertising, Jill has been copywriter at the likes of of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and Y&R, and Nikki runs Nikki Weiss & Co. She also appeared on the first season of the reality show “The Real L Word.”

Expedia approached the couple after they decided not to participate in season two of the show.

Watch the ad below and check out her Facebook post on Ad Age:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.