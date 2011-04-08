Expedia Stock Jumps 14% After Announcing It Will Spin Off TripAdvisor

Photo: Xhanatos via Flickr

Expedia seems to want to unlock shareholder value by splitting into two companies, and it’s apparently working already.Shares are up 14% in after-hours trading after Expedia announced plans to spin TripAdvisor off as a separate, publicly held company.



Expedia is a web-based travel agent, with brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, Hotwire, etc., while TripAdvisor is an advertising-driven media company. Expedia paid $237 million for the company in 2004, Tricia Duryee reminds us.

The spinoff is actually kind of a contrarian move for the times. Expedia is splitting up media and e-commerce while everyone else is trying to merge them. But so far, investors seem to like it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.