Expedia is buying Orbitz

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson Expedia analytics team workers chat in an alcove at Expedia’s Bellevue, Wash. office.

Online travel services company Expedia is buying competitor Orbitz.

“We are attracted to the Orbitz Worldwide business because of its strong brands and impressive team,” Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “This acquisition will allow us to deliver best-in-class experiences to an even wider set of travellers all over the world.”

More to come…

