Expedia Will Air Pro-Gay Marriage Ad When Supreme Court Decides On DOMA, Prop 8

Timed to coincide with the Supreme Court’s pending decision on DOMA and Proposition 8, Expedia is releasing “Find Your Understanding,” a video about same-sex marriage created by 180LA, on television for the first time starting today. The online video, which debuted last October has been viewed 2,533,874 times on YouTube and has been featured in major media news outlets.



The film follows a father’s journey, both literal and figurative as he confronts his conflicting emotions around his lesbian daughter’s same-sex marriage. Through his trip to her wedding, he ultimately finds his understanding.

In February, the ad was selected as one of TED’s Ads Worth Spreading. Partially as a result, “Find Your Understanding” actually assisted in granting Nikki the legal adoption of Jill’s son, Adler, as their marriage was not recognised as legal by the courts in California at the time of his birth.

Now the spot arrives to television, launching on several cable channels including CNN, Bravo, History, Logo, A&E, H2, and Ovation. With the broader audience, Expedia has succeeded in making a bold statement during an important time for LGBT rights, as the Supreme Court decision on DOMA is just around the corner, and the celebration of Gay Pride Month is in full swing.

Of the work, 180LA ECD William Gelner said, “When done right, an ad can truly have a lasting positive impact on the world. In hopes of doing just that, our three minute film airs before the Supreme Court rules on the issue of same-sex marriage.”

The spot is part of Expedia’s “Find Yours” campaign, which aims to highlight the real-life stories of travellers’ journeys. The three minute placement can be seen tonight on Anderson Cooper on CNN, Life Below Zero on National Geographic, and at various times on A&E, Bravo, CNN, H2, History Channel, Logo, MSNBC, National Geographic, and Ovation from June 6-8.

