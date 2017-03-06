Here is when you can expect the iPhone 8 to be released

Concept iPhone / youtube A speculative Apple iPhone 8 concept rendering.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch this September, assuming Apple fixes its supply chain production delays.

If the history of iPhone releases are anything to go by, iPhone 8 is coming in September; the iPhone 5, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7 models were each released in September of 2012, 2014, and 2016, respectively.

But according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is struggling to get its high-end OLED screen phone ready in time because there is “there is virtually no time to make changes to the 3D camera system” before a September launch, he says. One possible scenario is that Apple launches two successors to the iPhone 7 — which would normally be branded iPhone 7s — and then launch an “iPhone 8” with the new OLED screen later in the year. That would be a radical departure for Apple.

September is about six months away, but it might already be time to start saving — it’s expected to cost more than $US1,000 (£816).

The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and credible rumours are pointing to a radical new redesigned premium model.

Apple is widely expected to launch two successors to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, in addition to the reportedly premium “iPhone 8” model.

Here’s what we think we know so far:

An OLED screen would give the iPhone better picture quality, “true black” colour, and also save battery life.

All new iPhones could have wireless charging.

The highest-end iPhone 8 could have a casing made of “forged stainless steel” and a back made of glass.

The home button and fingerprint sensor could be built into the screen.

The screen will run edge-to-edge on the high-end model.

It will sport a double-lens camera, like on the iPhone 7 Plus.

There may be a new 3D-sensing technology enabling “some form of facial/gesture recognition.”

