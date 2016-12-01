Here's how long Europeans will probably work in their lifetimes

There are still stark differences across Europe’s various countries when it comes to labour markets.

Eurostat recently released data showing the expected durations of working life in European states for 2015, which uses demographic and labour force data to estimate the number of years a person aged 15 in a given nation is expected to be “active” — so, employed or unemployed but looking for work — in the labour market throughout his or her life.

Norway, Sweden, Germany, and the UK are among the countries with the longest expected durations of working life — greater than 38 years.

On the flip side, Italy, Poland, Greece, and Hungary are among the countries with the shortest expected durations of working life in Europe — less than 33 years.

Check out the full map below, which was shared by Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk.

