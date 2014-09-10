Expect Delays At Australian Airports As Security Is Tightened To Deal With An Escalating Terrorism Threat

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Security is about to be tightened at Australia’s international airports following an increasing threat of terrorism.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison will today announce further security measures when he addresses the National Press Club in Canberra.

“We are living in very uncertain times the issues in Iraq and Syria are not just occurring there in terms of their potential reach, they can reach countries such as Australia,” Morrison told ABC radio.

“I know that from occasion there may be at times, where a plane can’t leave at time or people may be offloaded and that is just putting diligence over convenience.”

The Sydney Morning Herald says authorities would now screen travellers leaving the country as well as those coming in.

And more officers will be posted at international airports to better screen passengers before boarding.

Australia’s terrorism threat level could also be raised to high, meaning an attack on Australia is likely, following concerns from ASIO’s director-general David Irvine.

