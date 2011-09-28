Here's What To Expect At Amazon's Kindle Fire Tablet Tomorrow

Photo: Dylan Love
Update: We’re going to have live coverage of Amazon’s tablet event Thursday morning at 10 AM eastern, Until then, here’s what we know so far …Original: A few details have surfaced about the upcoming Amazon tablet.
Any lingering questions will be answered at the official unveiling tomorrow, but here’s everything we know that’s either guaranteed or all but guaranteed.
Until tomorrow…
Launching in the second week of November, the Fire will only be in its 7-inch form factor. A 10-inch model is still expected down the road.
It's widely believed that Amazon's 10-inch tablet will be powered by NVIDIA's next quad-core Tegra processor. If the tablet launches this fall, as it's expected to, it will be the first tablet to boast a quad-core processor.
Things are less certain for the 7-inch, however. Ryan Block of GDGT writes that Amazon probably used a slower processor. We think this might be to preserve battery life.
We know that Amazon has no problem selling devices at a loss to later recoup them when customers buy books and other goods down the road -- look at its Kindle. All the speculation points to a $250 price tag, something more on the level of a Nook colour.
It's manufactured by the same company, after all. We can still stay optimistic, though -- the software is where the Fire will have its chance to shine (an opportunity that was completely squandered by the PlayBook).
Ever since Google forked Android, Amazon has been free to do whatever it wants with the open-source OS. We're expecting a sharp interface optimised to work with Amazon products.
This one's a no-brainer. With numerous movies and TV shows available for instant streaming, Amazon would do very well to integrate its Instant Video service in each tablet.
A customised operating system means Amazon will be able to provide easy access to Amazon Cloud Drive for stored music, movies, and other data. This is Amazon's response to Apple's iCloud.
Obvious and essential. The Fire will have to have Kindle's book-reading functionality.
Amazon has several magazine publishers on board to throw content its way -- Conde Nast, Hearst, and Meredith have already signed up. We expect more will down the road.
We've been spoiled with the iPad -- now we want all our devices to be as thin. We suspect that the Fire will live up to this.
