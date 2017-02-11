The 5 cheapest countries to live in the world for expats

Expats move abroad for new job opportunities, for relationships, or even just to live a simpler life.

In a new survey by InterNations, the world’s largest network for people who live and work abroad, the company asked 14,300 expats, representing 174 nationalities and living in 191 countries or territories, to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of 1-7.

One of the sub-indexes was the cost of living, where the data was based solely on the ratings given by respondents to the general cost of living in their respective country of residence, also on a scale of 1-7.

67 countries were included in this index. The minimum sample size per country were 50 respondents. Over 45 of those countries had more than 100 respondents.

