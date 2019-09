Photo: Sothebys

A beautiful home on Cape Cod that sits on nine acres of land is on sale for $17 million. The home has 10 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.



The main mansion has classic Cape Cod-style shingles and spans three floors. There’s a quaint guest house nearby.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.