Like It Or Not, The Expanded Baseball Playoffs Are Coming

MLB Commissioner Bud Selig says the league is “moving inexorably” toward a 10-team playoff format, as early as next season.The issue will have to be collectively bargained with the players, including a possible adjustment of the regular season schedule, but the league seems determined to open up more playoff spots.



The expected plan would be an extra Wild Card series, where the last two teams in each league would square off before joining the division winners.

