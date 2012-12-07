12 Vacation Hot Spots You Never Knew Could Be So Affordable

Flickr/kevin1024



This post originally appeared on SmarterTravel.Most people dream of taking a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to somewhere far away and exotic.

Maybe it’s to celebrate a special occasion like a honeymoon or an anniversary or simply to enjoy a much-needed escape from the daily grind.

No matter what, your longing doesn’t have to live in fantasyland forever. Far-flung places like Tahiti, New Zealand, Bali, and Hawaii are more within reach than you might think.

Whether you’ve been squirrelling away cash for more than a decade or are just starting to consider a trip, here are some exotic South Pacific vacations that are sure to wow. As a bonus, we’ve compiled some useful tips and money-saving strategies to make these dream trips a reality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.