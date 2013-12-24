14 Exotic Bottles That Even Your Liquor-Snob Friends Will Appreciate

Alcohol makes a great holiday gift for a number of obvious reasons, and it’s always fun to try something new.

Our friends at FindTheBest came up with a list of exotic bottles from each category of liquor.

These aren’t your typical bottles of booze — they’re expensive, strange, and difficult to find — but they’re sure to be a unique gift for the liquor enthusiast in your life.

They’ll definitely want to show these off to their guests. Prices are approximate

Whiskey

Glen Breton Single Malt Whisky (no price available)



Each bottle of this Canadian whisky is aged 15 years, and it’s gold like “the first brushing of the sun upon the snow-covered lakes of the Bras d’Or.” This particular bottle also got plenty of media attention when the Canadian distillers were sued for their label’s alleged misleading use of the Scottish word “Glen.”

Pappy Van Winkle 20 ($93)

Pappy is the “white whale” of bourbons, so rare and coveted that a 20-year-old bottle sold for $US1,190 at an auction in October. 195 bottles of the aged bourbon were stolen from a Kentucky warehouse just a few days later in what was suspected to be an inside job.

Rum

Ron de Jeremy 7 ($27)

The seven-year-old Panama rum is named after porn star Ron Jeremy and distilled by 72-year-old Cuban master distiller Francisco “Don Pancho” Fernandez.

Tommy Bahama Golden Sun Rum ($28)

According to Wine Enthusiast Magazine, this Barbados rum named after the famous clothing retailer has plenty of delicious flavour, including “baking spices, most notably, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla bean; further aeration reveals coffee bean, cocoa, new saddle leather and toasted marshmallow.”

Liqueur

Sapling Vermont Maple ($35)

This rich liqueur is made using real Vermont Grade A maple syrup, and it’s only available in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, California, Nevada, and by special order in Montana and Pennsylvania.

Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie Cream ($11)

Available only in the fall months, this is the first pumpkin pie cream liqueur to hit the market. Best served chilled, it’s also great in coffee and cream-based cocktails.

Gin

Wembley London Dry Gin ($12)

This is a rare Romanian gin that won double gold at the 2010 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Arcus Golden Cock (no price available)

It’s probably safe to say you won’t find another bottle with a name as ridiculous as this Norwegian gin.





Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka ($50)

According to the manufacturers, this Canadian vodka is filtered three times through 500-million-year-old Herkimer diamonds. It’s sold in a bottle shaped like a crystal skull.

Snow Queen Organic Vodka ($23)

This award-winning vodka comes from far-away Kazakhstan.

Brandy

Kappa Pisco (no price available)

Produced high in the Chilean Andes, this pisco is “distinctly sweet and floral, but its the sexy midnight-blue bottle with white stars and clear panels that truly attracts attention,” according to Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

KWV 10 Year (no price available)

This South African brandy is aged for 10 years in French oak barrels. It was named “Best Brandy in the World” by the International Spirits Challenge in 2011.

Tequila

Casa Noble Single Barrel ($101)

Carlos Santana owns the brand that makes this extra anejo tequila, the first single-barrel tequila program in the world.

Avion Reposado ($45)

This premium reposado tequila was created specifically for the show “Entourage,” after this particular label became an important part of the story line.

