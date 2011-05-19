The 10 Most Exotic Golf Courses On The Planet

Photo: kauricliffs.com
The world’s best golf courses could once only be found in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, but that’s no longer the case.Today, incredible courses can be found on nearly every continent, and in places you’d never expect.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the most exotic golf locales that are also highly rated by golf publications.
VERDURA GOLF AND SPA RESORT, SICILY: This Kyle Phillips-designed course overlooks the Mediterranean and opened in 2010. (7,458 yards; par 72)
KAURI CLIFFS AT MATAURI BAY, NEW ZEALAND: Six holes on the David Harman-designed course at this five-star resort are played alongside plunging cliffs above the Pacific. (7,119 yards; par 72)
FALSTERBO GOLFKLUBB, SWEDEN: Located at the tip of Sweden's Falsterbo peninsula, the course is also frequented by birdwatchers. (6,391 yards; par 71)
MISSION HILLS GOLF CLUB, CHINA: This 10-course resort on Hainan Island, China, which includes the award winning Brian Curley-designed Blackstone Course, is part of China's massive Mission Hills golf complex. (7,800 yards; par 73)
ELEA GOLF CLUB, CYPRUS: Located in Paphos, a World Heritage site, this new course overlooks the Mediterranean and wends its way through olive groves. (6,775 yards; par 71)
YAS LINKS ABU DHABI, UAE: The newest golf course in the UAE, Yas Links sits on the Persian Gulf and has over 100 bunkers. (7,394 yards; par 72)
DANANG GOLF COURSE, VIETNAM: The Greg Norman-designed course is an hour from Hanoi. (7,176 yards; par 72)
LEOPARD CREEK, SOUTH AFRICA: This course lies along the southern border of South Africa's Kruger National Park. (7,144 yards; par 72)
THE LEGENDS GOLF & COUNTRY RESORT, MALAYSIA: In addition to three golf courses, including one designed by Jack Nicklaus, the Legends complex houses an equestrian centre and fishing lake. (7,338 yards; par 72)
NIRWANA BALI GOLF CLUB, INDONESIA: The course includes three holes along the cliffs of the Indian Ocean, and hazards made of terraced rice paddies. (6,293 yards; par 72)
BONUS: The Himalayan Golf Course in Nepal may only have nine holes but still -- a golf course at the base of the Himalayas -- how cool is that!? (6,900 yards; par 73)
