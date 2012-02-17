EXOTIC DANCER: I Used To Work At Lehman Brothers, Now I'm A Stripper

Photo: brh_images via Flickr

London news site Here Is The City has an exciting treat to follow—the blog is running “episodes” of the tale of ‘Amazing Grace,’ a former salesperson at Lehman Brothers who became an exotic dancer.HTC is describing the worker as an investment banker, but it’s more likely that Ms. Grace was a back office employee. She fell into the job at Lehman, where she worked in “fixed income support” and described it as a glorified personal assistant job, where she did menial secretarial work. But eventually, she started taking client calls and had built up a small portfolio of relationships.



But Amazing Grace was laid off a couple of months before Lehman filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, as the financial crisis took its toll on the bank. She lived off her severance pay and savings for a while, but finally became desperate when she couldn’t land another job and decided to venture out to answer a help wanted ad for exotic dancers. She said she had kept her “svelte figure” amongst the “lardy traders” at Lehman.

Here’s a sneak peak of her trip to the dancing bar:

To say that it was seedy would be a major understatement. The bar was dark, and the carpets smelled of alcohol (and worse). ‘Can you dance ?’, the manager asked. ‘Sure,’ I nodded. He looked me up and down. ‘You’ll do. Be here tonight at 10pm. You’ll finish at 2am. $120, plus tips. You should do OK.’

This is just the first episode, HTC is promising more to come so keep an eye on this one, gents.

Read the first chapter of the tale here >

