Why These Cats Cost Thousands Of Dollars

Last week, the American Kennel Club and The International Cat Association hosted Meet the Breeds — an annual event where people get to interact and play with over 200 different breeds of dogs and cats.

After playing with the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, we went over to the cat section and stumbled upon several exotic (and expensive) breeds.

From the hairless Sphynx to the 30-pound Savannah, learn more about these exotic cats below. Click for sound:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

