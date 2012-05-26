Here's Why It Is So Darned Hard To Stop The $20 Billion Exotic Animal Trade

This week, CNBC’s Brian Schatman reported on the buying and selling of exotic animals.



Every day, people smuggle live animals or animal products into the United States, propping up an illegal trade worth an estimated $10 billion worldwide, according to the report.

But with so much cargo coming into the country through various routes — and very few wildlife inspectors — the lucrative criminal enterprise is proving difficult to stop.

