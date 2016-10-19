Europe and Russia are about to make history by landing a spacecraft on Mars

The European-led Mars lander is approaching the Red Planet as part of the ExoMars mission between the European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos.

The lander will be searching for signs of alien life on Mars, as well as conducting a series of scientific experiments.

The European-Russian ExoMars program represents only the second European attempt to land a craft on Mars, after a failed mission from Britain’s Beagle 2 in 2003, according to Reuters.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.