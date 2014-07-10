The First Trailer For Ridley Scott's Hugely Ambitious Next Film 'Exodus'

We’ve been waiting for this trailer for a long time.

Christian Bale is trading in the Caped Crusader costume for gladiator gear in Ridley Scott’s next big epic, “Exodus: Gods and Kings.”

20th Century Fox released the first trailer for the movie Tuesday night exclusively on Apple.

The movie stars Bale and Joel Edgerton (“The Great Gatsby”) as Moses and Ramses in the familiar Bible tale famously brought on screen in “The Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“From acclaimed director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Prometheus) comes the epic adventure ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings,’ the story of one man’s daring courage to take on the might of an empire. Using state of the art visual effects and 3D immersion, Scott brings new life to the story of the defiant leader Moses (Christian Bale) as he rises up against the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses (Joel Edgerton), setting 600,000 slaves on a monumental journey of escape from Egypt and its terrifying cycle of deadly plagues.”

The film is the latest in a string of faith-based movies that have seen success at theatres this year after break-out “Heaven is for Real.” Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” released in March with Russell Crowe brought in $US359.2 million worldwide.

“Exodus: Gods and Kings” is in theatres December 12.

Everything about the film looks grand from the elaborate sets to that last ocean wave teased at the end …

However, there’s one thing that stands out in particular with the trailer.

It may be one too many TV re-runs of “Gladiator” but the film feels a lot like Scott’s 2000 Oscar-winning flick which watched a slave rise through the ranks to not only fight for his freedom (and avenge his family) but also the freedom of other slaves.

