We Tried Exo -- A Protein Bar Made With 25 Crickets

Exo is a protein bar made of all-natural ingredients like raw almonds, honey, and coconut. But there’s one unexpected ingredient — cricket flour.
One Exo bar is made of 6% cricket flour, which amounts to about 25 ground-up crickets. We got some of our unsuspecting co-workers to try the Exo bar to see what they thought of the taste and how they would react to eating crickets.
Produced by William Wei Music by Alas Media
