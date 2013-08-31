We Tried Exo -- A Protein Bar Made With 25 Crickets

Exo is a protein bar made of all-natural ingredients like raw almonds, honey, and coconut. But there’s one unexpected ingredient — cricket flour.

One Exo bar is made of 6% cricket flour, which amounts to about 25 ground-up crickets. We got some of our unsuspecting co-workers to try the Exo bar to see what they thought of the taste and how they would react to eating crickets.

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Produced by William Wei Music by Alas Media

