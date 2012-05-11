EXCLUSIVE: Here's How Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Is Explaining His Bio Scandal

I admit it! I should have reviewed the work of other people!

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Right now, Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson is attempting to explain to employees why his official Yahoo and eBay bios said he had a degree in computer science when in fact he does not.



We asked Yahoo employees to share his explanation. Here’s what one told us.

Thompson is telling employees that before he was placed into a job at eBay subsidiary PayPal in 2005, he had an interview with an executive placement firm.

During this interview, Thompson says he did NOT say he had degree in computer science.

But after the interview, says Thompson, this executive placement firm produced a document that said he has a degree in computer science. Thompson is telling Yahoo employees that he did not review this document.

He is suggesting that the person who interviewed him may have been a junior level employee at the executive placement firm.

Thompson is not naming the executive placement firm in his explanations, but we have previously reported that it was Heidrick & Struggles that placed him at eBay/PayPal.

After Thompson was hired by PayPal/eBay, this document was used – probably by a PR person – to create an official bio.

Thompson says he did not review this bio, either. He is admitting to Yahoo employees that yes, he probably should have reviewed all these bios and documents and that not doing so was a mistake.

From there, the bio spread, used by other people who needed one for Thompson when he joined boards and when he agreed to speak at conferences.

When Thompson began talking to the Yahoo board about the Yahoo CEO position, he did not provide a resume. (He didn’t provide one to eBay/PayPal, either).

After he was hired, the person who wrote the official Yahoo bio searched the Internet for his official eBay bio and added his new job to the top. Thompson did not review this bio either.

When asked, Thompson is also explaining to employees why he did not correct an NPR interviewer who asked him about his degree in computer science. He is saying that he did not say “yes I had that degree,” and was only answering the question. He is also suggesting that it is a little awkward to correct someone in the middle of an interview.

So there you have it folks. That is Scott Thompson’s explanation. Will it be enough to save his job?

