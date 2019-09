Brandon Holley, late of Jane magazine and founding editor of Hachette’s “Elle Girl,” has landed as an exec producer at Yahoo Lifestyles, a new position at the company, Mediaweek reports. She has oversight of Yahoo’s food, health, astrology, tech and green editorial content, a Yahoo spokesperson said. She reports to GM Amy Lorio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.