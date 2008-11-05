Exit Polls: Voters Really, Really, Really Care About The Economy

Not surprising…



WSJ: Voters turned out to select a new president in a sour mood, deeply worried about the economic downturn, fearful of another terrorist attack, and expressing little confidence in Washington.

…About six in 10 voters said the economy was the No. 1 issue on their minds, followed by the war in Iraq and terrorism, each picked by roughly 10% of those polled. Generally, voters who focused on economic issues favoured Sen. Obama over Republican Sen. John McCain.

In 2004, voters were split between terrorism and the economy as their top issue. Each was selected by about 20% of respondents.

The two presidential candidates this year spent much of their time on the campaign trail lauding their plans for tax cuts. But according to the early exit polls, voters weren’t impressed. By a large margin, those polled said they thought their taxes would go up no matter who was elected.

