Exit Polls (And Media) Locked In Quarantine Room, BlackBerries Confiscated

NEW: Exit Poll data finally coming in. Read latest here>.

EARLIER: Why don’t we have any meaningless Exit Poll data for you yet? Because of a bogus media conspiracy impinging on the people’s right to know:

Washington Post: The biggest behind-the-scenes change in network coverage involves what has been dubbed the Quarantine Room. Determined to avoid a rerun of recent years, when its exit polls leaked out by early afternoon to the Drudge Report, Slate and other Web sites, a media consortium is allowing two people from each of the networks and the Associated Press entree to a windowless room in New York. All mobile phones, laptops and BlackBerrys will be confiscated. The designated staffers will pore over the exit polls but will not be allowed to communicate with their offices until 5 p.m.

The consortium, called the National Election Pool, is conducting no surveys for House races. The exit polling will take place for Senate and gubernatorial contests in 32 states with competitive races.

